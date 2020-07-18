Lightfoot: ‘Not really for me to say’ whether Madigan should step down in light of ComEd’s alleged bribery scheme

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Friday said it’s “not really for me to say” whether Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan should step down after the U.S. attorney’s office in court records Friday outlined how his political allies allegedly received jobs, contracts and payments from the ComEd utility in a “years-long bribery scheme.”

Hours after the U.S. attorney’s office announced ComEd had agreed to pay a $200 million fine as part of a federal investigation into the utility, Lightfoot was asked whether Madigan should resign as speaker and head of the Illinois Democratic Party.

Madigan, who was not identified by name in the court filings, has not been charged with wrongdoing. In a criminal filing, prosecutors said Public Official A was the House speaker, which is Madigan.

“Well, that’s not really for me to say,” Lightfoot said. “And as mayor, what I’m really focused on is the conduct of ComEd. And since this story broke last year, I’ve consistently said ComEd is going to have to come before the Chicago City Council and give account for its conduct.”