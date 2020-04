We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The COVID-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc on the Illinois economy. Economist Kenneth Kriz of the University of Illinois - Springfield talks about how it could impact state revenues and services, while Frank Manzo of the Illinois Economic Policy Institute talks about one way the state might be able to blunt some of the impact.