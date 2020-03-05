Longtime Chicago political operative William Helm indicted on charges he bribed state Sen. Martin Sandoval

A longtime Chicago political operative was indicted Thursday on federal bribery charges alleging he paid off then-state Sen. Martin Sandoval on behalf of a suburban construction company for the senator’s support on a state road project.
William Helm, the onetime deputy commissioner of the Chicago Department of Aviation who went on to a high-level position with the Illinois Department of Transportation, was charged in a two-page indictment with a single count of bribery.
An arraignment date has not been set.
According to the indictment, Helm was retained in 2018 by a construction company that was seeking IDOT approval for a signalization and road construction project in East Dundee.
At the time, Sandoval was the head of the influential Senate Transportation Committee.
The indictment alleged Helm paid bribes of at least $5,000 to Sandoval between July and November 2018 in exchange for the senator’s influence in helping the project gain IDOT approval.
The company was referred to in the indictment only as Company A. Helm’s consulting company also was not identified, but records show he owns WAH Consulting LLC, which has a principal address in Schaumburg.
There was no attorney listed for Helm on the public docket as of Thursday evening.
Helm was the latest person to be charged in a sprawling political corruption investigation that first came to light when the FBI raided Sandoval’s office in Springfield in September.
Helm’s name was among a who’s who of Illinois power players named in the warrant, which included asphalt and casino magnates, red-light camera operators transportation and utility executives and a handful of other elected officials.
Helm was also listed in a September search warrant served on village hall in southwest suburban McCook, where Cook County Commissioner Jeff Tobolski is mayor.
Tobolski’s chief of staff, Patrick Doherty, was indicted last month on federal charges alleging he conspired to pay bribes to a relative of an Oak Lawn trustee in 2017 to get lucrative red-light cameras installed there on behalf of a clouted company called SafeSpeed LLC. Doherty has pleaded not guilty.
A November Tribune report listed Helm as among clouted political players tied to SafeSpeed as sales agents collecting cuts of cash from tickets paid.
Sandoval, meanwhile, pleaded guilty in January to bribery and tax charges. He admitted to taking $20,000 in campaign contributions -- and later $70,000 cash from a SafeSpeed co-owner who was secretly working with agents -- to act as the company’s “protector” in the Illinois Senate.
Helm was a longtime 47th Ward operative who left IDOT earlier this decade after he was disciplined and departed his job with the airport after he was accused in a pending lawsuit of pressuring airport truck drivers to do political work. He’s denied the allegation.