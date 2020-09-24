Lt. Gov. Stratton warns of 20% across-the-board income tax hike if voters reject graduated-rate constitutional amendment

A 20% increase would raise the state’s current 4.95 percent flat-rate personal income tax by nearly 1 percentage point to 5.94%. It would raise an estimated $4 billion a year, even more than the projected $3.4 billion that would be generated under a graduated-rate levy enacted if the amendment is ratified, said professor David Merriman, a longtime expert on state finances at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

The highest personal rate in the history of the state’s income tax, which dates back to 1969, was 5% from 2011 through 2014.

Stratton urged voter approval of the amendment, which supporters have dubbed the “fair tax.”

“Not only would the fair tax allow the fiscal environment in Illinois to stabilize, it will have a positive ripple effect, allowing us to better and more adequately fund our schools and other important programs along with lowering property taxes,” Stratton said.

The graduated-rate tax amendment is the singular agenda item of Pritzker, the billionaire first-term Democratic governor, who has contributed more than $56.5 million to its passage. But the proposal is meeting with extensive opposition from wealthy business interests and Republicans. Ken Griffin, the billionaire founder of the Citadel hedge fund and investment firm has donated $20 million to the opposition.