Macon County Board approves 3-year agreement with Macon County deputy sheriffs

DECATUR — With little fanfare, the Macon County Board approved a new three-year collective bargaining agreement with the union representing Macon County deputy sheriffs Thursday evening.

The contract is retroactive to Dec. 1, 2020 and runs through Nov. 30, 2023. Employees covered under the deal, which includes about 50 full-time Macon County deputy sheriffs, will receive a 2.75% salary increase each year of the agreement.

By the end of the contract, the starting pay for a Macon County deputy sheriff will be $54,692.

"You couldn't ask for a better bunch to work with," said county board chairman Kevin Greenfield. "I wish we had more money to give them. But right now, this is where we're at."

Sheriff Jim Root, who was sworn in last month, said he was not involved with negotiations, which took place before he took office. And the issues brought up in the contract were "mostly financial," outside the operational side that's within his purview.

The contract was negotiated between the county and the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police Labor Council. While it seemed relatively harmonious, Greenfield worried about what impact the police reform legislation signed earlier this year might have in future years.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We're going to have to find a way to take good care of our officers," he said.

As Is the case with most police contracts, there is an indemnification clause in the agreement, which shields deputies from financial liability in case of lawsuits if the action was taken while performing duties of the office.

The agreement between the county and deputies comes as the city of Decatur continues negotiations with the union representing Decatur police officers.

City officers have been working without a contract since January 2020. The city's desire to implement a more strict residency requirement and the creation in recent years of non-union community liaison officer positions to perform work previously done by sworn officers are among the issues holding up negotiations.

Deputy sheriffs are required to live within 40 miles of the department, per their contract.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0