Macon County government heads told to look at cuts of more than 30%

“I set the 50% mark because I knew it would be a good talking point, which obviously it turned out to be,” he said. “So am I locked on 50%? Absolutely not. But do I think it’s somewhere around 30 or 40%, you bet I do.”

Department heads will be asked to come up with the maximum amount of staff furloughs, position eliminations and other cuts they can get away with and still keep functioning. But Laura Zimmerman, D-Decatur, a Finance Committee member, said the committee can’t compel department heads like the sheriff to make such cuts on a budget already in place.

Such drastic action, she said, would require a two-thirds vote of the full county board, which isn’t set to meet again until May 14, although it may come into emergency session earlier.

Zimmerman spoke up at the meeting to urge caution in making deep cuts which she said may be too much too soon if the virus threat eases and the economy fires up again.

“I feel like we’re taking an ax to this when we could at least try a scalpel,” said told her fellow members. Speaking afterwards, she emphasized her concerns about overreacting to dire predictions.