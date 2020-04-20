Macon County government heads told to look at cuts of more than 30%

DECATUR — The job-cutting math of a COVID-19-induced economic recession will see department heads in Macon County government asked to come up with job furloughs and other cuts ranging upwards from 30% of current budgets.
Requests seeking the suggested cuts will be sent out this week in a procedure agreed to at a meeting of the Macon County Board Finance Committee Monday afternoon.
The committee will meet again Friday to consider the responses it gets and craft a plan to deal with what some board members feel will be a massive revenue shortfall caused by the effects of the virus. Macon County Board Chairman Kevin Greenfield, R-Decatur, has said the board is heading towards a $1 million shortfall although other members fear overreacting to the situation and cutting too deeply too soon.
Greenfield had already asked key office holders how they might handle a massive 50% cut in their budgets. Questioned about the 50% figure at Monday’s meeting, he said it was designed to focus minds on the crisis at hand.
“I set the 50% mark because I knew it would be a good talking point, which obviously it turned out to be,” he said. “So am I locked on 50%? Absolutely not. But do I think it’s somewhere around 30 or 40%, you bet I do.”
Department heads will be asked to come up with the maximum amount of staff furloughs, position eliminations and other cuts they can get away with and still keep functioning. But Laura Zimmerman, D-Decatur, a Finance Committee member, said the committee can’t compel department heads like the sheriff to make such cuts on a budget already in place.
Such drastic action, she said, would require a two-thirds vote of the full county board, which isn’t set to meet again until May 14, although it may come into emergency session earlier.
Zimmerman spoke up at the meeting to urge caution in making deep cuts which she said may be too much too soon if the virus threat eases and the economy fires up again.
“I feel like we’re taking an ax to this when we could at least try a scalpel,” said told her fellow members. Speaking afterwards, she emphasized her concerns about overreacting to dire predictions.
“The chairman (Greenfield) is making projections,” she added. “My point of view is that we can’t really start to see until we get the sales tax revenues from March; then we will be able to really quantify what the impact of the COVID-19 situation is.”
Greenfield said at the meeting that he was convinced rapid action was needed now. He said furloughing workers meant they could be brought back again as soon as the situation improved. “But right now I don’t see a light at the end of this tunnel,” he added.
Other board members said they had also taken a hard look at what the virus was doing to the American economy — an estimated 17 million people have lost their jobs — and fear what they see. Greg Mattingly, R-Decatur, said small business, the lifeblood of the economy, was on its back unable to function, unable to sell its goods or services or pay its bills.
“And it’s going to take a long time for them to recover,” he warned. “And it’s going to reflect in the monies we receive to operate these offices.”
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977.
