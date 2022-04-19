Macon County remains a legal pot desert, but that could soon change

DECATUR — It's the third 4/20 celebration since Illinois legalized recreational marijuana. Yet Macon County remains a legal cannabis desert.

Of the 110 dispensaries open statewide, none are located within the county, forcing residents for the time being to drive up to 45 minutes in either direction or to the illegal market.

This could change in the next year, however, if litigation that has prevented the awarding of additional dispensary licenses gets resolved soon.

With three lotteries conducted in the past two years and another scheduled for later this year, Macon County could be in line for up to four dispensaries. There is also ample opportunity for other cannabis-related businesses, such as cultivation facilities, to locate here.

However, restrictive zoning measures taken by the county and most municipalities within it — Decatur the most prominent among them — may threaten the growth of the local industry.

"It's going to be interesting to see where those lottery winners end up opening up," said Chris Stone, a Springfield-based cannabis consultant. "I would surmise that there's gonna at least be one or two that end up struggling because of the fact that there's a very small area within that Macon County region that's going to allow for you to locate a dispensary."

Currently, there are three municipalities in Macon County that have opted in to cannabis sales: Argenta, Harristown and Maroa.

The Macon County Board voted last year to permit cannabis-related businesses in unincorporated portions of the county, but not dispensaries.

Decatur remains the big white whale for cannabis enthusiasts. The city council voted 6-1 in 2019 to opt out of allowing dispensaries and 4-3 to opt out of allowing other cannabis-related businesses to open within city limits.

Since, there has been some progress. An informal poll of council members in October found that three on the seven-person body are now open to a discussion about allowing dispensaries in town.

But Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe, who opposes allowing cannabis businesses into town, told the Herald & Review on Monday that she has "not received any signals from council members changing their minds on this issue."

"Once you do something like this, you can't walk it back," Moore Wolfe said. "... I was part of the gaming decision and we couldn't have screwed that up much more than we did. And so I'm not really anxious to jump into something until I really have a strong feeling that it is the best move and I don't think it is right now."

Councilman David Horn, long a proponent of allowing dispensaries and other cannabis-related businesses to locate in Decatur, said he remains hopeful that some of his colleagues change their mind as the drug becomes more normalized.

"The city of Decatur still has time to allow a dispensary and other cannabis-related businesses," Horn said. "But the national trend is toward more states that are legalizing cannabis. And as soon as state transport regulations are eased or lifted, Decatur is missing a significant opportunity to really add to its strengths in agribusiness."

Some villages outside Decatur have been more open to allowing cannabis businesses.

That’s likely because city officials see the value in the potential tax revenue from cannabis sales, said Argenta Mayor Cindy Luedke.

“The potential revenue could be really huge for a small town,” Luedke said.

In addition to the local sales tax paid by all retailers, the law allows municipalities to tack on an additional 3% tax on sales, potentially offering a windfall of hundreds of thousands of dollars to any community a dispensary locates in.

Over two years after voting to allow dispensaries, Argenta still does not have one.

Luedke said no companies have shown interest in bringing a cannabis business to town, potentially because of its location and smaller population.

“I think down the road, more of the small towns will probably get dispensaries, but I think it's just a little bit slow moving right now,” she said.

There’s much more interest in nearby Harristown, Luedke said.

With an advantageous location just outside of Decatur and in close proximity to Interstate 72, Harristown might eventually have the first dispensary in Macon County, according to its mayor, Evelyn Deverell.

One company is seeking to open a dispensary in the village, Deverell said. The village has had “preliminary talks” with the company, which Deverell said is still waiting for the state to issue its official license. After the company receives its state license, talks will continue.

There are still many steps the city must take after a licensed company proposes a dispensary, including holding a zoning hearing and approving a location — Deverell said there have been no official discussions of location yet — and holding a public meeting.

But that process is effectively stalled until the state issues a license to the interested company.

“The only hold up, honestly, has been for them to get their license approved by the state of Illinois,” Deverell said. “We can continue talks, but until they get an official license, there's nothing else that we can do.”

Both Luedke and Deverell said there’s still some pushback on cannabis sales in their communities, despite their town boards voting in favor of the sales. But they also acknowledged that some of their residents leave Macon County to purchase cannabis in Springfield or Champaign, generating tax revenue for other communities.

Luedke believes that accessing cannabis will become easier and more accessible with time.

“It's kind of like alcohol way back in prohibition,” she said. “People were so against it, and then, you know, it's become very acceptable. So I think down the road, cannabis will be acceptable.”

There is some evidence of this as some places that opted-out of sales reconsider their positions. Taylorville, for example, voted last month to prepare ordinances that would permit dispensaries opening in town.

Meanwhile, Decatur, without a dispensary or the zoning ordinances to permit them, remains an outlier among midsized cities.

Some have blamed the influence of philanthropist Howard Buffett, whose foundation has donated millions to local causes, including to law enforcement and organizations aimed at addiction treatment.

An advisory referendum in March 2020 to allow cannabis dispensaries passed overwhelmingly, though the vote included some folks who live outside city limits.

An attempt to get another advisory referendum on the 2021 municipal ballot was dropped after the number of valid petition signatures was challenged.

"The city of Decatur is a global agribusiness center," Horn said. "And cannabis is a product that is an agricultural product. We have the human capital. We have the manufacturing capital here in the city to be a leader in the production of what is a legal product that the citizens of Decatur have repeatedly said they want."

