Macon County Sheriff's Office reinforces fact it doesn't endorse candidates

DECATUR — Days after a political advertisement featuring a former sheriff began airing, the Macon County Sheriff's Office made clear Friday that it does not endorse candidates for political office.

"Deputies and retired employees are entitled to endorse or support political candidates in any manner they chose as long as they are not portraying themselves as a member of the Sheriff’s Office," according to the statement.

The clarification comes amid likely confusion after the debut of a television advertisement earlier this week from the campaign of Democratic congressional candidate Nikki Budzinski.

The ad features retired Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown and focuses on endorsements Budzinski has received from law enforcement and first responder groups.

"Nikki’s endorsed by police because she is a strong voice for law enforcement," Brown says in the ad. "And she’ll strongly oppose anyone who wants to defund police. Nikki Budzinski’s got our back – and we’ve got hers."

However, the ad only identifies him as "Sheriff Brown" and he appears to be wearing a polo with the words "sheriff" on his sleeve and the Macon County Sheriff's Office logo on his chest. And there are portions of the ad where Brown is standing in front of a squad vehicle with police lights flashing.

Nowhere in the advertisement does it identify Brown as the "former sheriff" or make clear that he is acting in his capacity as a private citizen.

The statement from the office he formerly led continues by saying that Brown "is not representing the views of the Macon County Sheriff’s Office but rather his personal opinion."

Brown, a Democrat, was elected sheriff in 2018 after a judge had determined he defeated Republican Jim Root by one vote. This led to a prolonged legal battle that wasn't resolved until last year when a judge ruled that result had been wrong and Root had in fact been the winner by 16 votes.

Brown accepted the judge's ruling and retired in June 2021, clearing the way for Root to take office. Root is running unopposed for reelection.

Brown could not be reached for comment Friday. Budzinski's campaign declined to comment on the matter.

Budzinski is seeking to flip the 13th Congressional District, which stretches from East St. Louis to Champaign-Urbana, towards the Democrats.

Incumbent Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, was drawn out in redistricting and ultimately ran unsuccessfully in an adjacent district. The Republican nominee is Regan Deering, a Decatur community activist who is a member of the family that ran Archer Daniels Midland Co. for more than four decades.

Perhaps to inoculate herself from some of the "defund the police" rhetoric associated with the most liberal members of her party, Budzinski has highlighted the support she has attained from law enforcement.

Most notably, Budzinski has the support of the Illinois Police Benevolent and Protective Association, a conglomeration of 189 downstate police unions.

The ad began airing on Tuesday in the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur and St. Louis television markets.