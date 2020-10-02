Macon County, state officials react to President Trump COVID positive result

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, who tested positive for COVID this year and spent weeks in quarantine, said on Twitter: "My family and I send our prayers and well wishes to President Trump and the First Lady for a speedy recovery from COVID-19. As someone who contracted the virus and recovered, I know the strain it can put on your loved ones and work colleagues."

Laura Zimmerman, Macon County Democrats chairwoman, said she wishes the President and First Lady well.

“COVID is a serious virus and we hope that he comes out of this OK,” Zimmerman said. “I think this shows how easily this virus is spread and why it's so important that we wear masks and practice socially distancing and why those measures are so critical.”

Pillsbury said he's confident the president's advisers planned for the possibility that Trump would contract the virus and also that Trump will continue to work from quarantine.

"We're all susceptible, and if nothing else, it shows that the president, like everyone, is human, unlike some reports from different parties," he said. "Hopefully, they won't end up having any of the more serious symptoms that a lot of people have.”