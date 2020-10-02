Macon County, state officials react to President Trump COVID positive result

DECATUR — Macon County GOP Chairman Bruce Pillsbury says news that President Donald Trump has tested positive for COVID-19 "just shows that no one is immune to it."
“I hate to see anybody come down with it, because obviously it is very dangerous,” he said.
My family and I send our prayers and well wishes to President Trump and the First Lady for a speedy recovery from COVID-19. As someone who contracted the virus and recovered, I know the strain it can put on your loved ones and work colleagues. https://t.co/2qc9jL8HmS— US Rep Rodney Davis (@RodneyDavis) October 2, 2020
Local and state officials reacted to the development that the president and first lady were infected with the coronavirus, which Trump announced in a tweet at 1 a.m. Washington time.
“We wish them a complete and speedy recovery,” said U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said at a news conference at Mount Sinai Hospital on Chicago’s West Side. “Politics aside, this is a moment for us to come together and as we should with every person facing this challenge and wish them the very best care and the very best results as quickly as possible.”
Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, posted on Facebook: "I wish the President and First Lady a speedy recovery."
Support Local Journalism
Typically, it can take four to five days for symptoms to show up after someone is infected with coronavirus. Many White House and senior officials underwent tests Friday.
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, who tested positive for COVID this year and spent weeks in quarantine, said on Twitter: "My family and I send our prayers and well wishes to President Trump and the First Lady for a speedy recovery from COVID-19. As someone who contracted the virus and recovered, I know the strain it can put on your loved ones and work colleagues."
Laura Zimmerman, Macon County Democrats chairwoman, said she wishes the President and First Lady well.
“COVID is a serious virus and we hope that he comes out of this OK,” Zimmerman said. “I think this shows how easily this virus is spread and why it's so important that we wear masks and practice socially distancing and why those measures are so critical.”
Pillsbury said he's confident the president's advisers planned for the possibility that Trump would contract the virus and also that Trump will continue to work from quarantine.
"We're all susceptible, and if nothing else, it shows that the president, like everyone, is human, unlike some reports from different parties," he said. "Hopefully, they won't end up having any of the more serious symptoms that a lot of people have.”
Illinois officials have released trick-or-treating guidelines. Here are the highlights.
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.