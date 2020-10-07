Madigan hearings delayed until after the election

Hearings into whether House Speaker Michael Madigan should be disciplined for his connections to a Commonwealth Edison bribery scheme have been put on hold until after the November election.

Rep. Emanuel "Chris: Welch, D-Hillside, chair of the House Special Investigating Committee II, said he is delaying the proceedings to prevent the committee from being used "as a stage for political theater."

"Throughout this process, however, we have been made well aware that our Republican colleagues are wearing two hats," Welch said in a statement. "While sitting on a committee that is charged with conducting an impartial investigation based on the petition filed by Leader Durkin, the Republican members of this committee are also engaged in competitive political campaigns in which they have chosen to campaign almost exclusively against the speaker."

Welch said that was particularly evident when Reps. Grant Wehrli of Naperville and Deanne Mazzochi of Elmhurst took part in a news conference Monday with two other House Republicans "effectively confirming their assumption of guilt and chiding Democratic opponents for not jumping to the same conclusion."

All four Republicans in the news conference have Democratic opponents. Wehrli and Mazzochi are members of the Investigating Committee.