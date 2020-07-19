Madigan long an influential presence in Illinois government, politics

They note that Madigan has been in politically-perilous situations before and walked away relatively unscathed.

A recent example of this is was when Madigan had to part ways in 2018 with several longtime aides accused of sexual harassment amid the #MeToo movement.

"My take on Madigan has always been that he is very careful, very conscientious," Wheeler said. "He knows exactly where the line is and he doesn't go over it. He'll come right up to it, but he won't go over it. And he's been very careful about that."

Though both Mooney and Lawrence said they doubted that Madigan himself was personally corrupt or accepting bribes, any charges that might get eventually get made against him may represent a change in the ethical landscape.

Lawrence said it was common knowledge as far back as the 1970s and 1980s that ComEd was close, perhaps too close, with Democrats in the General Assembly.

But, what was tolerated in the past may not be now.

"There's an element of this where the ethical landscape changed and some of the people, perhaps including Madigan, did not change with it," Lawrence said.