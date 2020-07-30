Madigan: 'No plans to resign' as Dem women seek his ouster

Madigan, who has been at the House helm for 35 of the past 37 years — the longest tenure of any legislative leader in U.S. history — has not been charged with wrongdoing. In a statement released late Thursday, he repeated his assertion of inculpability and "will continue to lead the effort to defeat Donald Trump" and add Democrats to Capitol Hill and the Statehouse.

"I understand that the last couple of weeks have been difficult for our caucus and party, and I have had many candid conversations with members of the Democratic caucus on this matter," Madigan said. "The feedback is positive and demonstrates continued support for me and my leadership roles. I have no plans to resign."

The others joining Martinez, who wants Madigan out as party chairman to prevent a "distraction" at the presidential nominating convention next month, on Thursday were Reps. Stephanie Kifowit of Oswego and Kelly Cassidy of Chicago. Earlier, Sen. Melinda Bush of Grayslake, a leader on sexual-harassment prevention, and Heather Steans of Chicago, a Senate budget negotiator, came out for Madigan's resignation of one or both posts.