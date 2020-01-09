Madigan says he was unaware of rape cited in friend's email

“These are extremely serious and troubling allegations," Madigan said in a statement. "I had no knowledge of the incident referenced in the story and only learned of this today. I encourage those with any information to come forward.”

A resident of Quincy, McClain does not have a listed phone number and could not be reached for comment. Hannig did not return messages seeking comment.

Separately, the FBI is investigating McClain along with one of his former lobbying clients, ComEd, in a review of the power giant's attempts for favorable treatment from state government in Springfield. He has been a friend of Madigan's since both entered the House of Representatives in the early 1970s. He left office as Madigan became speaker in 1983 and enjoyed a long career as both a powerful lobbyist and political adviser to Madigan, the longest serving speaker of any state House in U.S. history.

Pritzker's lawyer sent the information to the Office of the Executive Inspector General, who will investigate and could refer the matter to law enforcement authorities.

"The governor was appalled and disgusted by these allegations, and his expectation is that all state employees will meet the highest ethical standards for their conduct," said Emily Bittner, spokeswoman for the Democrat.