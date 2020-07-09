Madigan wants to replace Stephen Douglas portrait in Illinois Capitol with one of this Illinois politician

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — House Speaker Michael Madigan called Thursday for the removal of Stephen Douglas imagery from the Capitol, citing the late U.S. senator's “disturbing past as a Mississippi slave owner” and "abhorrent words toward people of color."'

Madigan, a Democrat, said he'd offer a resolution authorizing removal of a Douglas portrait in the House chamber and replace it with one of Barack Obama, calling the former president "a more fitting representation of the modern-day Democratic Party.'

Madigan said the decision was solidified after George Floyd's killing, which has already inspired a wave of removals of Confederate monuments and other historic statues nationwide.

“Memorializing people and a time that allowed slavery and fostered bigotry and oppression has no place in the Illinois House, where the work of all Illinoisans is conducted,” he said in a statement. “We can only move forward in creating a more just world when these symbols of hate are removed from our everyday lives.”