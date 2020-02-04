‘Major flaws’ as Illinois transitions former foster children to Medicaid managed care

“Finally, another parent attempted to get a monthly supply of feeding tubes and supplies for her child and was told by the provider that her child's care was inactive as of Saturday and that it was not an isolated instance, but that all of the foster children who receives supplies from that agency were inactive now,” she said.

ACLU of Illinois attorney Heidi Dalenberg described the process of shifting current and former foster children into managed care as a “herky-jerky journey for the entire state.”

“I think it's fair to say that there's been intense concerns since that time about the way that the rollout was going to proceed and whether or not children were going to continue to receive care in the way that they should when they need it from close-by practitioners, and in a way that makes it possible for their families to care for them in a comfortable way,” she said. “Unfortunately, that's not how things have played out.”

Both Dalenberg and Gomez urged lawmakers to halt the transition to managed care and to delay the rollout until the state is certain all the glitches have been fixed.