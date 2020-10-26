Mansur joins Capitol News Illinois as statehouse reporter

SPRINGFIELD – Sarah Mansur on Monday joined Capitol News Illinois as a member of its full-time reporting staff.

Mansur previously was the Chicago Daily Law Bulletin bureau chief at the Capitol. She joined the Daily Law Bulletin in 2017 after graduating from the Public Affairs Reporting program at the University of Illinois at Springfield. Before enrolling in the PAR program, Mansur was a reporter for nearly three years for the Daily Dispatch newspaper in Henderson, North Carolina. She is a graduate of the University of North Carolina.

“I’m excited to join a news organization that values independent journalism and recognizes the importance of providing quality coverage to small, local papers, especially at a time when many newsrooms in Illinois are shrinking in response to budget cuts,” Mansur said.

Capitol News Illinois Bureau Chief Jerry Nowicki said Mansur’s perspective and experience will strengthen the reporting team and help the news service move forward in new and exciting ways.