Mansur joins Capitol News Illinois as statehouse reporter

SPRINGFIELD – Sarah Mansur on Monday joined Capitol News Illinois as a member of its full-time reporting staff.
Mansur previously was the Chicago Daily Law Bulletin bureau chief at the Capitol. She joined the Daily Law Bulletin in 2017 after graduating from the Public Affairs Reporting program at the University of Illinois at Springfield. Before enrolling in the PAR program, Mansur was a reporter for nearly three years for the Daily Dispatch newspaper in Henderson, North Carolina. She is a graduate of the University of North Carolina.
“I’m excited to join a news organization that values independent journalism and recognizes the importance of providing quality coverage to small, local papers, especially at a time when many newsrooms in Illinois are shrinking in response to budget cuts,” Mansur said.
Capitol News Illinois Bureau Chief Jerry Nowicki said Mansur’s perspective and experience will strengthen the reporting team and help the news service move forward in new and exciting ways.
“Sarah will make an excellent and important addition to the Capitol News Illinois team, allowing us to keep up a continuity of coverage of the Illinois courts and Statehouse that our readers have come to expect,” Nowicki said. “In freelance work she has done for us in the past few weeks, Sarah has already demonstrated a knack for covering stories that have otherwise been overlooked, shedding an important light on a pair of Illinois Supreme Court races that could impact state politics for decades to come. “
Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit news service covering state government that is operated by the Illinois Press Foundation and funded primarily by the Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation. Its stories have been published by more than 420 daily and nondaily newspapers statewide with a combined circulation of more than 1.9 million. It began operations in January 2019.
Mansur joins Nowicki and full-time reporters Peter Hancock and Raymon Troncoso on the Capitol News Illinois team. Troncoso joined Capitol News Illinois in July as a reporter through the Report For America 2020-21 program.
