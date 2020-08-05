Marijuana industry group to Pritzker: Help weed entrepreneurs stuck in limbo

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An association representing Illinois marijuana companies is urging the state to use weed tax revenue to aid social equity applicants who’ve been hurt by delays in the licensing process.

The Cannabis Business Association of Illinois wrote Gov. J.B. Pritzker last week urging support for those who have been waiting to find out if they’ll be awarded one of the long-delayed licenses, and the group is offering its own lifeline too.

The state is months late in awarding licenses to sell, grow, process and transport marijuana. State officials say the pandemic delayed the process, but applicants say they are in limbo and are hemorrhaging money as they wait.

The state’s recreational marijuana law laid out specific social equity rules meant to help diversify the largely white-owned industry. Social equity applicants either must have a marijuana-related arrest on their record, live in an area affected by the war on drugs or meet another qualification.

But in its letter to Pritzker, the Cannabis Business Association of Illinois said that the effort to diversify the industry is at risk as many of those social equity applicants run out of money.