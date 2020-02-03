Marijuana shortages aren't a coincidence. Illinois kept the market small on purpose.

"Everyone is scaling up and new products are on the way," Krane said. "In a couple of years, this will be looked at as the growing pains of the early days of legalization and things will really normalize."

How much can cultivators grow?

As the state grants more licenses this year, growers will continue scaling up. Operations such as 4Front Ventures will try to fill the maximum square footage allowed by the state, Krane says.

Cultivation centers can grow up to 210,000 square feet of canopy space, or the amount of space dedicated to growing plants. In July, the state will award 40 licenses to "craft growers," who can cultivate up to 5,000 square feet of canopy space.

"Grams per square foot of canopy space" is becoming the industry standard for measuring output, Krane said. 4Front Ventures has built out 14,000 square feet of its 94,000-square-foot facility near Chicago. Cultivators can produce 425 grams per square foot in 6,500 square feet of canopy space.

To meet demand, Krane said his company would need a 400,000 square-foot space.

"Nobody's able to keep up with demand right now," Krane said. "It's just not possible."