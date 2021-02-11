Maroa-Forsyth alum looks back at her role in Biden inauguration

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Maroa-Forsyth High School graduate Molly Harris was a witness to history when she played a role in the inauguration of President Joe Biden on Jan. 20.
The Central Illinois native was selected to lead the recruitment, training and management of approximately 300 volunteers. On inauguration day, the volunteers did everything from directing traffic inside the Capitol building to escorting former presidents.
Harris, 27, had an inside view behind the events of the ceremony. “I saw everything you didn’t see on TV and all that goes into a successful and momentous event,” she said. “The event is perfectly choreographed down to the literal second.”
That’s not by chance, she said. Months were spent carefully considering every aspect of the event, including pandemic safety.
Harris was part of the inauguration because of her connections to Central Illinois politics. Her first Capitol Hill job was in Rep. Rodney Davis’ office. As a lifelong Macon County resident, Harris said she was excited for the opportunity to work for the people of Illinois 13th District.
She was asked by a former chief of staff to Davis, and a personal friend and mentor, if she would be interested in the opportunity. “After a few weeks, I was offered the position of volunteers manager with the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies,” Harris said.
Harris’ political experiences in Macon County encouraged her career path. Although raised in a bipartisan household, politics wasn’t often a topic of conversation. “But that’s changed over time,” she said. “I find it fascinating that my parents grew up and lived less than 30 miles apart and believe very different things.”
Her interests in politics grew as she did. As a 6-year-old, she was asking tough questions while her classmates played.
At 7-year- old, she had a chance meeting with President George W. Bush. “I can remember it perfectly,” Harris said. “It was Aug. 6, 2000, and he was doing a whistle-stop tour and spoke at the Amtrak station in Normal. It was the highlight of my little life at that point.”
Harris said she has always been eager to learn about what others think and believe. “No matter how different (from) my own thoughts,” she said.
She was interested in any type of history, government, or current event classes she was offered before she graduated in 2011. Her high school experiences at Maroa-Forsyth, from which she graduated in 2011, allowed her to double-up on classes.
“So I was able to take every class offered in this space,” Harris said. “Since I was about sophomore of so, I was 100% committed to this type of work.”
Harris received her undergraduate degree in political science at the University of Mississippi in December of 2014. While at Ole Miss, she interned in the summers in two congressional offices and one campaign. She was hired by Davis after graduation.
During her time in Washington, D.C., she has worked for Davis, California Rep. David Valadao, Illinois Rep. John Shimkus and Minnesota Rep. Pete Stauber as well as for the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies.
During the past year, Harris was married on Dec. 12. She said she was ready for things to slow down for a bit.
“For now I am still on the hill,” she said about the future. “I’m interested in so many things that’s hard to pin down.”
Developing a new staff is something she is passionate about.
“Many people don’t know a lot of basic civics,” Harris said. “I am excited when others share this passion with me and they come to the hill wanting to make an impact.”
According to Harris, public service work is important and vital work. “Doesn’t matter your political affiliation,” she said. “Being an engaged citizen or voter is important.”
