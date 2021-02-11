Maroa-Forsyth alum looks back at her role in Biden inauguration

She was asked by a former chief of staff to Davis, and a personal friend and mentor, if she would be interested in the opportunity. “After a few weeks, I was offered the position of volunteers manager with the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies,” Harris said.

Harris’ political experiences in Macon County encouraged her career path. Although raised in a bipartisan household, politics wasn’t often a topic of conversation. “But that’s changed over time,” she said. “I find it fascinating that my parents grew up and lived less than 30 miles apart and believe very different things.”

Her interests in politics grew as she did. As a 6-year-old, she was asking tough questions while her classmates played.

At 7-year- old, she had a chance meeting with President George W. Bush. “I can remember it perfectly,” Harris said. “It was Aug. 6, 2000, and he was doing a whistle-stop tour and spoke at the Amtrak station in Normal. It was the highlight of my little life at that point.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Harris said she has always been eager to learn about what others think and believe. “No matter how different (from) my own thoughts,” she said.