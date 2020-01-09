Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s on-site recreational marijuana smoking rules for businesses stalls

And North Side Ald. Andre Vasquez, 40th, said state lawmakers need to fix the on-site consumption rules so people all over the city have safe, legal places to legally smoke cannabis in public.

“We don’t have any public consumption spaces, period,” Vasquez said. “An example I like to cite is Lollapalooza. Lollapalooza will be coming. I’m pretty sure most people that have gone know they’re going to be smoking cannabis there. We don’t have a place to actually do that legally. So either people will turn a blind eye as that occurs or there will be laws being broken there.”

Recreational weed sales started in Chicago on Jan. 1 with a bang. $3.2 million worth of cannabis products were sold to long lines of customers the first day, and by this week some of the city’s 10 dispensaries had to shut their doors because they had run out.

Sign up for The Spin to get the top stories in politics delivered to your inbox weekday afternoons.

But the rollout hasn’t been without controversy at City Hall. Black aldermen have complained bitterly that minorities are getting shut out of the lucrative business despite the fact African American and Hispanic residents were most hurt by the war on drugs.

A move by some members of the City Council Black Caucus last month to delay recreational cannabis sales in the city for six months to give more minority entrepreneurs a chance to get in on the ground floor spurred a long, fiery council floor debate before falling by a 29-19 vote.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0