Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s on-site recreational marijuana smoking rules for businesses stalls

Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s plan for recreational marijuana consumption in Chicago stalled Wednesday, with aldermen not voting on her proposal to allow tobacco stores to host weed smokers.
The License Committee debated Lightfoot’s ordinance to let cigar shops, hookah lounges and other locations purchase licenses so people can smoke cannabis inside. Members said they’re worried the establishments could become “a party magnet” and questioned the plan’s equity.
In the end, North Side Ald. Brian Hopkins, 2nd, recessed the meeting without taking a vote. Hopkins said he believed the votes were there to pass it, but said he didn’t want to proceed without talking to Ald. Gilbert Villegas, 36th, the mayor’s City Council floor leader.
Villegas said he had months ago promised to take part in a civics class at a school in his Northwest Side ward, and couldn’t make it back to City Hall.
Before the break, several aldermen said they have misgivings with the mayor’s on-site smoking ordinance, which is circumscribed by the state laws governing legal recreational marijuana consumption.
Hopkins said many residents in his neighborhoods worry the owners of marijuana dispensaries will open tobacco shops next door specifically to cater to people looking for somewhere to smoke the weed they just purchased.
“Then it becomes a party magnet. Then it spills out onto the street. Then it becomes a problem just like a problem liquor establishment,” Hopkins said.
The mayor’s plan limits on-premises smoking to specialty tobacco shops that make 80% of their revenue from tobacco-related products.
The license won’t be cheap. It would cost $4,400 every two years, leading some to wonder why business owners would pony up that much simply for the privilege of allowing people to smoke joints they purchased elsewhere.
“I’m trying for the life of me to figure out how on earth someone makes money with this license,” said downtown Ald. Brendan Reilly, 42nd, who noted the city was severely restricted by state law on what could be allowed for on-site smoking.
Only businesses in stand-alone buildings with proper ventilation systems would qualify for the licenses. And they wouldn’t be permitted in the large swaths of downtown where legal marijuana sales are prohibited.
There are 42 businesses in the city that currently seem to meet those criteria, “mostly on the North Side,” said Rosa Escareno, commissioner of the Department of Business Affairs & Consumer Protection.
Reilly pointed to the large upfront costs and the fact lots of cigar smokers who hang out in tobacco shops "don’t have a lot of interest in sharing space with people smoking marijuana” as further reason to believe there won’t be many entrepreneurs taking advantage of this new license.
And North Side Ald. Andre Vasquez, 40th, said state lawmakers need to fix the on-site consumption rules so people all over the city have safe, legal places to legally smoke cannabis in public.
“We don’t have any public consumption spaces, period,” Vasquez said. “An example I like to cite is Lollapalooza. Lollapalooza will be coming. I’m pretty sure most people that have gone know they’re going to be smoking cannabis there. We don’t have a place to actually do that legally. So either people will turn a blind eye as that occurs or there will be laws being broken there.”
Recreational weed sales started in Chicago on Jan. 1 with a bang. $3.2 million worth of cannabis products were sold to long lines of customers the first day, and by this week some of the city’s 10 dispensaries had to shut their doors because they had run out.
But the rollout hasn’t been without controversy at City Hall. Black aldermen have complained bitterly that minorities are getting shut out of the lucrative business despite the fact African American and Hispanic residents were most hurt by the war on drugs.
A move by some members of the City Council Black Caucus last month to delay recreational cannabis sales in the city for six months to give more minority entrepreneurs a chance to get in on the ground floor spurred a long, fiery council floor debate before falling by a 29-19 vote.