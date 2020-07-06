McGorray, Keating poised to take on Scherer in 96th

McGorray got a disability pension from the Decatur Fire Department in 2007, after 25 years on the job, after he collapsed while fighting a church fire and suffered heart damage. He was part of the ownership team of McGorray's Golf & Grille, a restaurant and indoor golf business in Decatur, from 2010 to 2014. He said it ended with a business bankruptcy that has been settled. He also said he has worked as a consultant developing three other local businesses.

"My background gives me a tremendous amount of experience working with different government agencies because we did that with the fire department," he said. He said helping start four businesses added to that experience.

"It's a very, very difficult business climate in the state of Illinois with all the rules and regulations," he said.

He said the increased minimum wage, which is ramping up in stages to $15 an hour by 2025, also adds to worker's compensation costs -- producing a "snowballing effect for the small businessman." He said he thinks coming increases should be analyzed for the effects on business, and he would "absolutely" consider changing the law so it doesn't reach $15 an hour, if warranted. It rose to $10 on July 1.

He opposes the proposed constitutional amendment to allow a graduated income tax in the state.