The first time Decatur attorney Jerry Stocks addressed the Illinois Supreme Court was in 1994.

From what he can recall, it was a technical case “on rules related to character and fitness under a supervisory order.” It was so unmemorable that he could not even remember the case citation.

On Tuesday, Stocks argued before the state’s high court for a second time. And it’s safe to say this is one he will remember.

Stocks, 59, is the lead attorney in a state-level challenge to the state’s semiautomatic weapons ban. He is representing state Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, and more than 2,000 residents, who filed suit in Macon County Circuit Court in January. Weeks later, Judge Rodney Forbes ruled in their favor. Attorney General Kwame Raoul appealed to the state supreme court, which agreed to take the case.

Though only his second rendezvous at the high court, Stocks has often been at the center of political battles in Macon County throughout his life. He served as county GOP party chair from 1998 to 2011 and continues to serve as the party’s attorney.

Last year, he displayed his pugnacious side when he filed objections on behalf of the party alleging that a slate of Democrats for countywide office should be tossed from the ballot for not properly notarizing their petitions. The candidates all withdrew before the hearing could be held.

Claiming that the party would have won even if the candidates appeared on the ballot, Stocks said the objections “were more an act of mercy for those candidates than it was a transgression against them."

He has also been a candidate for office himself, running unsuccessfully in 1996 for the Illinois House against Democratic state Rep. Julie Curry. He lost by a 64% to 36% margin.

Stocks has also served as campaign manager of a number of local judicial campaigns and as a regional coordinator for Andy McKenna’s 2004 campaign for U.S. Senate. He also served on the Republican National Committee’s election legal team during the 2004, 2008 and 2012 campaigns.

Stocks, who was taken to task on a number of points by Chief Justice Mary Jane Theis while arguing his case, declined to speculate or read any tea leaves.

“When you argue to an appellate court, it's foolish to speculate on what the incentives or intent may be of the questioning justice,” Stocks said. “So sometimes they want to challenge an advocate to test the strength by which they hold a certain view. Sometimes they're trying to make points for other justices on the panel. And so you really never know.”

Stocks has been with the firm Featherstun, Gaumer, Stocks, Flynn & Eck, LLP since 1989. He’s been a partner since 1993. He received his law degree from Drake University and his bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. His family continues to own and operate a farm in Macon County.