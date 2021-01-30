Meet the new boss: Speaker Emanuel 'Chris' Welch seeks to put his stamp on Illinois House

“I said, 'Mr. Speaker, if there's an opening, I don't know who wouldn't want an opportunity to make history,” Welch said. “I do believe I would do a good job with it.'”

The call would set off a whirlwind 48 hours in Illinois government and politics that would see the fall of the longest-serving state House speaker in American history and the rise of the state’s first Black speaker.

Before hanging up, Welch said Madigan proceeded to give him four pieces of advice.

“I think you need to call your Black Caucus into a meeting and see if you can get them to endorse you for speaker,” Welch recalls Madigan saying. “If you can get the Black Caucus to unite behind your candidacy, you should then go to the Latino Caucus, and see if they will unite behind your candidacy.”

“And then he said, if you do those two things, go talk to a Rep. (Sue) Scherer in Springfield and a couple of the others in the downstate area and talk about their issues and assure them that you'll be a speaker that'll listen to them and be able to help,” Welch said.

“And he says, but before you do any of those three things, call your wife because if she says no, none of this matters.”