Metro East man poured corrosive liquid on small dog, police say

EDWARDSVILLE — A Granite City man on Tuesday was charged with animal torture and aggravated cruelty to animals after he allegedly poured a corrosive liquid on a small dog, nearly killing it.

Rodney W. Johnson, 45, was charged with allegedly pouring the liquid on a 10-year-old Maltese mix breed dog named Charlie. The burns destroyed most of the dog's hair.

Bail for Johnson was set at $40,000.

A Madison County prosecutor said an unknown person dropped the dog off at the Madison Police Department and officers immediately contacted Pound Pets, Inc., an animal welfare agency. The agency contacted Veterinary Specialty Services in Manchester, Missouri, for urgent medical attention.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

"Charlie was given a small chance of survival," said Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons. "With continued intensive care and nurturing from Veterinary Specialty Services and Pound Pets, Inc., Charlie has continued to fight for his life."

Authorities said they know Johnson is not the owner. Assistant Madison County State's Attorney Chad Loughrey said Johnson became a suspect because he is living with the owner.