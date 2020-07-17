Mike Bost says Illinoisans 'deserve better' after feds connect Madigan to corruption

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Southern Illinois Republicans said Democrats were entrenched in "embarrassing, systemic corruption" after revelations surfaced Friday connecting the longtime speaker of the state house to a bribery scheme.

The Chicago Sun-Times first reported Friday that Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan had been implicated in a federal investigation into more than a million dollars in bribes from the state's largest electric utility to Madigan associates.

Madigan has not yet been charged. But ComEd has agreed to pay a $200 million fine and admitted it asked the speaker for help with favorable legislation, the newspaper reported.

Members of the GOP congressional delegation, including U.S. Rep. Mike Bost of Murphysboro, U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis of Taylorville and U.S. Rep. John Shimkus of Collinsville, said in a statement that Illinoisans are "no strangers to corruption in our state's politics."

"The people of Illinois deserve better than Illinois Democrats' embarrassing, systemic corruption," they said.

State Sen. Paul Schimpf, R-Waterloo, said the investigation "paints a damning picture of Illinois government under House Speaker Michael Madigan and his allies."

Gov. J.B. Pritzker called on Madigan to resign if the allegations are true.