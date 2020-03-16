MONDAY UPDATE: Pritzker bans gatherings of 50 or more; 12 new Illinois cases announced

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday that Illinois' primary election won't be postponed, even as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state reached triple digits, the legislative session was halted and the federal government suggested avoiding gatherings of 10 people or more.
During his daily briefing about the potentially deadly illness caused by the coronavirus, Pritzker pointed to Tuesday's election as a touchstone of normalcy in a chaotic time. His state public health director reported that the number of cases in Illinois has hit 105 in 15 counties.
“This is the right thing to do. Our democracy needs to go on, we need to elect leaders,” Pritzker said. “If we cancel these elections, when would you have an election?”
Ohio officials took action Monday to try and postpone that state's primary, one of four scheduled for Tuesday along with Illinois, Florida and Arizona.
Officials say it’s too soon to say how cancellations, overtime costs and other issues brought on by the coronavirus outbreak will affect Illinois’ ever-precarious finances, but the state remains particularly vulnerable to volatility brought on by events like a pandemic, said Eric Kim, a senior director of public finance with Fitch Ratings.
Pritzker's briefing began just after the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the guidelines on 10-person gathering guidelines. But President Donald Trump suggested elections should go forward, and Pritzker said health experts he consulted convinced him the voting could be conducted safely.
“Every time somebody goes and votes, a voting machine that people are touching, it's being wiped down,” Pritzker said. “We have guidance to all the election judges to make sure to maintain social-separation distance.”
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
But while elections continue, those already elected are staying home. The Illinois House on Monday postponed its session in Springfield until danger from COVID-19 abates.
A memo to members from Jessica Basham, chief of staff to the House speaker, said the session schedule is under daily review “and should be considered ‘in flux’" because of the potentially deadly illness caused by the new coronavirus.
“Any call for session will not be made lightly — the greatest priority is the consideration of the health and safety of all our communities,” Basham wrote. “A call to return to Springfield amidst this public health emergency would occur only if necessary.”
John Patterson, spokesman for the Senate president, said that chamber's schedule is under evaluation.
“The cancellation of this week’s session days bought us more time to explore legislative priorities and scheduling,” Patterson said. “We are taking it day by day at this point.”
Our earlier story ...
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday that gatherings of 50 people or more are banned to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday announced 12 new cases of COVID-19 across Illinois. Two additional counties are now reporting cases, Peoria and Will counties. Other locations include Chicago and Champaign, Clinton, Cook, Cumberland, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Sangamon, St. Clair, Whiteside, Winnebago and Woodford counties.
“We know there is a lot of concern as the number of cases and locations increase,” said state Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “However, not everyone who has respiratory symptoms like cough and shortness of breath needs to be tested. Similarly, not everyone who is infected with novel coronavirus needs medical treatment. We want to make sure those at higher risk of severe illness are prioritized for testing and that they can receive the medical care they need. We ask those who have mild symptoms to stay home so the health care system is not overwhelmed.”
There are now 105 cases in 15 counties in Illinois.
Pritzker on Monday said he had teleconference sessions over the weekend with Illinois superintendents in advance of schools closing statewide on Tuesday.
"We must protect our children and their parents," he said, as well as staff and teachers.
Last night, the @CDCgov announced its strictest national recommendations to date, advising against gatherings of 50 people or more for the next eight weeks.— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) March 16, 2020
As a result, I am mandating that any gathering of 50 or more be canceled in the state of Illinois.
He also said state lab and hospital partners are increasing testing to understand the pattern of the virus spread, "but to get a full picture of that, we need the federal government to lead, follow or get out of the way."
The White House on Monday urged all older Americans to stay home and everyone to avoid crowds and eating out at restaurants as part of sweeping guidelines meant to combat an expected surge of coronavirus cases.
Following suit with the decision to temporarily close the state’s 10 casinos, the Illinois Gaming Board on Monday ordered the cessation of all video gaming operations through March 30 in the wake of the growing coronavirus outbreak.
Beginning at 9 p.m. Monday, the suspension will shut down nearly 33,500 slot and poker machines at more than 7,000 licensed bars, restaurants, truck stops and fraternal organizations across the state.
Many of those video gaming terminals will not be accessible after Pritzker’s order on Sunday that all bars and restaurants in the state close to dine-in customers by the end of the business day Monday.
On Friday, the gaming board ordered all of the state’s 10 casinos to close for 14 days beginning Monday.
All state parks, fish and wildlife areas, recreational areas and historic sites are closed until further notice.
Pritzker on Sunday ordered all bars and restaurants in the state to close for two weeks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Pritzker ordered that the shutdown run from the close of business Monday through March 30. The action came after crowds filled restaurants and bars around the state Saturday to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
A spokesman for the Illinois State Board of Elections said Tuesday's primary elections would still go on, though the governor of Ohio announced he would request a delay of the March 17 primary in that state.
Spokesman Matt Dietrich explained Illinois' decision in an email to reporters.
"Much of the voting for this election already has been done. Also, at this point there is no date in the foreseeable future when we can expect greater safety with any certainty," Dietrich wrote. "Taking action to move to an all-mail ballot system, as has been suggested by some media members, fails to take into account the needs of many disabled voters who are unable to cast paper ballots by mail."
As of Monday, 504,000 early votes had been cast and 294,000 mail ballots sent to voters.
The Associated Press and Belleville News Democrat contributed to this story.
Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @allison0512