MONDAY UPDATE: Pritzker gives coronavirus update; 12 new Illinois cases announced

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state health officials are giving their daily update on coronavirus in Illinois.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday announced 12 new cases of COVID-19 across Illinois. Two additional counties are now reporting cases, Peoria and Will counties. Other locations include Chicago and Champaign, Clinton, Cook, Cumberland, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Sangamon, St. Clair, Whiteside, Winnebago and Woodford counties.
“We know there is a lot of concern as the number of cases and locations increase,” said state Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “However, not everyone who has respiratory symptoms like cough and shortness of breath needs to be tested. Similarly, not everyone who is infected with novel coronavirus needs medical treatment. We want to make sure those at higher risk of severe illness are prioritized for testing and that they can receive the medical care they need. We ask those who have mild symptoms to stay home so the health care system is not overwhelmed.”
Officials say it’s too soon to say how cancellations, overtime costs and other issues brought on by the coronavirus outbreak will affect Illinois’ ever-precarious finances, but the state remains particularly vulnerable to volatility brought on by events like a pandemic, said Eric Kim, a senior director of public finance with Fitch Ratings.
There are now 105 cases in 15 counties in Illinois.
Pritzker on Monday said he had teleconference sessions over the weekend with Illinois superintendents in advance of schools closing statewide on Tuesday.
"We must protect our children and their parents," he said, as well as staff and teachers.
Last night, the @CDCgov announced its strictest national recommendations to date, advising against gatherings of 50 people or more for the next eight weeks.— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) March 16, 2020
As a result, I am mandating that any gathering of 50 or more be canceled in the state of Illinois.
He also said state lab and hospital partners are increasing testing to understand the pattern of the virus spread, "but to get a full picture of that, we need the federal government to lead, follow or get out of the way."
The White House on Monday urged all older Americans to stay home and everyone to avoid crowds and eating out at restaurants as part of sweeping guidelines meant to combat an expected surge of coronavirus cases.
Following suit with the decision to temporarily close the state’s 10 casinos, the Illinois Gaming Board on Monday ordered the cessation of all video gaming operations through March 30 in the wake of the growing coronavirus outbreak.
Beginning at 9 p.m. Monday, the suspension will shut down nearly 33,500 slot and poker machines at more than 7,000 licensed bars, restaurants, truck stops and fraternal organizations across the state.
Many of those video gaming terminals will not be accessible after Pritzker’s order on Sunday that all bars and restaurants in the state close to dine-in customers by the end of the business day Monday.
On Friday, the gaming board ordered all of the state’s 10 casinos to close for 14 days beginning Monday.
All state parks, fish and wildlife areas, recreational areas and historic sites are closed until further notice.
Pritzker on Sunday ordered all bars and restaurants in the state to close for two weeks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Pritzker ordered that the shutdown run from the close of business Monday through March 30. The action came after crowds filled restaurants and bars around the state Saturday to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @allison0512