MONDAY UPDATE: Pritzker gives coronavirus update; 12 new Illinois cases announced

“We know there is a lot of concern as the number of cases and locations increase,” said state Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “However, not everyone who has respiratory symptoms like cough and shortness of breath needs to be tested. Similarly, not everyone who is infected with novel coronavirus needs medical treatment. We want to make sure those at higher risk of severe illness are prioritized for testing and that they can receive the medical care they need. We ask those who have mild symptoms to stay home so the health care system is not overwhelmed.”