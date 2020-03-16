You are the owner of this article.
MONDAY UPDATE: Pritzker gives coronavirus update; 12 new Illinois cases announced
breaking featured top story

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state health officials are giving their daily update on coronavirus in Illinois. 

Watch here:

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday announced 12 new cases of COVID-19 across Illinois.  Two additional counties are now reporting cases, Peoria and Will counties.  Other locations include Chicago and Champaign, Clinton, Cook, Cumberland, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Sangamon, St. Clair, Whiteside, Winnebago and Woodford counties.   

“We know there is a lot of concern as the number of cases and locations increase,” said state Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.  “However, not everyone who has respiratory symptoms like cough and shortness of breath needs to be tested.  Similarly, not everyone who is infected with novel coronavirus needs medical treatment.  We want to make sure those at higher risk of severe illness are prioritized for testing and that they can receive the medical care they need.  We ask those who have mild symptoms to stay home so the health care system is not overwhelmed.”   

There are now 105 cases in 15 counties in Illinois. 

Pritzker on Monday said he had teleconference sessions over the weekend with Illinois superintendents in advance of schools closing statewide on Tuesday. 

"We must protect our children and their parents," he said, as well as staff and teachers.

He also said state lab and hospital partners are increasing testing to understand the pattern of the virus spread, "but to get a full picture of that, we need the federal government to lead, follow or get out of the way."

The White House on Monday urged all older Americans to stay home and everyone to avoid crowds and eating out at restaurants as part of sweeping guidelines meant to combat an expected surge of coronavirus cases.

Following suit with the decision to temporarily close the state’s 10 casinos, the Illinois Gaming Board on Monday ordered the cessation of all video gaming operations through March 30 in the wake of the growing coronavirus outbreak.

Beginning at 9 p.m. Monday, the suspension will shut down nearly 33,500 slot and poker machines at more than 7,000 licensed bars, restaurants, truck stops and fraternal organizations across the state.

Many of those video gaming terminals will not be accessible after Pritzker’s order on Sunday that all bars and restaurants in the state close to dine-in customers by the end of the business day Monday.

On Friday, the gaming board ordered all of the state’s 10 casinos to close for 14 days beginning Monday.

All state parks, fish and wildlife areas, recreational areas and historic sites are closed until further notice.

Pritzker on Sunday ordered all bars and restaurants in the state to close for two weeks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Pritzker ordered that the shutdown run from the close of business Monday through March 30. The action came after crowds filled restaurants and bars around the state Saturday to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. 

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Mixed reaction to shut-down of Central Illinois video gaming at restaurants, bars

State gaming board suspends video gaming

MONDAY UPDATE: What's happening with coronavirus and Central Illinois

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @allison0512

