14 more coronavirus cases reported in Illinois, none in region

CHICAGO — Fourteen additional people have tested positive for coronavirus disease in Illinois, bringing the total to 46, state health officials said Friday.

“The state is taking aggressive measures to help limit the spread of the virus as the number of positive cases we report each day is increasing,” said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “The situation continues to evolve rapidly, and we want to get ahead of widespread community transmission to reduce the number of people affected. We would rather be over cautious than put the health of our most vulnerable populations at risk.”

Approximately 30% of the cases in Illinois are travel associated, about 41% are a contact of a COVID-19 case, and the remaining cases do not have a clear connection and could be the result of spread in the community, the department said. There have been no deaths associated with COVID-19 in Illinois.