14 more coronavirus cases reported in Illinois, none in region

CHICAGO — Fourteen additional people have tested positive for coronavirus disease in Illinois, bringing the total to 46, state health officials said Friday.
“The state is taking aggressive measures to help limit the spread of the virus as the number of positive cases we report each day is increasing,” said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “The situation continues to evolve rapidly, and we want to get ahead of widespread community transmission to reduce the number of people affected. We would rather be over cautious than put the health of our most vulnerable populations at risk.”
Approximately 30% of the cases in Illinois are travel associated, about 41% are a contact of a COVID-19 case, and the remaining cases do not have a clear connection and could be the result of spread in the community, the department said. There have been no deaths associated with COVID-19 in Illinois.
Among the 14 new cases, nine are Chicago, four Cook County, and one Lake County. New cases being reported today range in age from 20s to 90s.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday also ordered the closing of every school in the state until March 30 starting Tuesday amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus.
“None of the choices that we have had to make over the last week have been easy or simple,” Pritzker said. “All of these choices have cascading effects.”
A day earlier, Pritzker mandated the cancellation of events of more than 1,000 people and encouraged organizers of events with at least 250 attendees to cancel on their own.
“Having the general public stay home one day at a time will have a massive effect on bending this curve,” he said. "And that means lives saved."