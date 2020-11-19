More House Democrats drop support for Madigan as speaker after one of his closest allies is charged with bribery

Federal prosecutors allege those four individuals orchestrated a bribery scheme that allegedly provided Madigan allies with money and jobs in exchange for help with legislation favorable to the ComEd.

The three House Democrats making statements Thursday morning join eight of their colleagues who have previously said they wouldn’t support Madigan for another term as speaker. Madigan needs 60 votes to hold on to the speakership.

The difficulty facing Madigan became more clear this week when it became public that four legislators from the city and suburbs sent the speaker a private letter telling him they believe it is time for him to step aside. Thoe four lawmakers had not previously said they would withhold support for Madigan

Reps.. Deb Conroy of Villa Park, Robyn Gabel of Evanston, Anna Moeller of Elgin and Ann Williams of Chicago, declined to comment on the letter but issued a statement saying they would “continue to work internally within the House Democratic caucus to determine the future of our leadership while working to restore public trust.”

“Ensuring that the voters have confidence in their elected leaders at all levels of government is of the utmost importance to us,” the lawmakers said.