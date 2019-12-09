More reporters coming to the Illinois Statehouse

Capitol News Illinois, which placed three full-time reporters at the Statehouse a year ago and provides stories to more than 400 Illinois Press Association member newspapers, will be expanding with the help of a matching grant from Report for America.

Jeff Rogers, director of the Illinois Press Foundation and bureau chief of Capitol News Illinois -- overseeing the three reporters -- said there is funding to hire a reporter emphasizing coverage of state issues and legislation and their effects on ethnic, minority, distressed and rural communities. The other position, also for a year starting in June, is for someone to provide video coverage of state issues and legislative sessions.

Report for America, its website states, "places talented emerging journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and communities."

Rogers said Report for America, which lists many funders on its website -- including $5 million from Knight Foundation and $2 million from Facebook Journalism Project -- will pay half of each salary, up to $20,000 for each person. So the maximum grant amount will be $40,000. Rogers added journalists who want the jobs should apply to Report for America, which sends finalists from which Capitol News Illinois will choose.