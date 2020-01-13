New gun dealer regulations are set to take effect Friday in Illinois. Here are the proposed changes.

“I know stores that have over 125 cameras in there,” said Todd Vandermyde, executive director of the Federal Firearm Licensees of Illinois, a gun dealer trade association. “You’re not requiring a backup system, you’re requiring a backup generator.”

He went on to describe the rule as requiring such a dealer to be able “to upload 125 high-definition Netflix movies simultaneously.”

Gun dealers also complained about other proposed rules that would have required them to have written plans for storing all inventory, both during business hours and after closing, and to keep ammunition in a restricted area of the store not accessible to customers. Some gun shop owners said compliance would be impossible.

“Hundreds of dealers have paid $1,500 license fees, confident that they could meet the letter of the law, and now they find that they can’t because of the rules that have been proposed,” Valinda Rowe, spokeswoman for gun rights advocacy group IllinoisCarry.com, said during the hearing.

Following that hearing, ISP revised many of the proposed rules, eliminating the requirement for backup storage of video surveillance, according to a copy of the rules provided by ISP. But that pushed the rulemaking process beyond Jan. 2 when gun dealers were to come into compliance with many portions of the new law.