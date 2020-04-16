New report: House Democrats widen massive fundraising edge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WASHINGTON — House Democrats have expanded their financial advantage over Republicans in battleground districts, new fundraising reports show.

The reports covering the year’s first three months, which were due to the Federal Election Commission by midnight Wednesday, show fundraising did not take a significant hit even though the coronavirus pandemic upended campaigns in the weeks leading up to the quarter’s end on March 31.

Some strategists are expecting fundraising to be much more difficult in the next quarter. The pandemic has shuttered in-person fundraisers and donors may be less willing to give as the economy falters.

With an uncertain fundraising environment ahead, a CQ Roll Call analysis found that House Democrats remain in a strong financial position to defend their majority. This analysis focused on incumbents and challengers in races that Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates as competitive, as well as seats that each party’s campaign arm is targeting. Candidates who raised less than $5,000 or who had not filed fourth quarter reports were excluded.

Here are six takeaways from the filings:

1. A wider cash gap