Nick Vlahos: Central Illinois superintendent blasts Pritzker mask mandate

MANITO — Todd Hellrigel said his complaint with Gov. J.B. Pritzker's school mask mandate isn't about masks. It isn't about COVID-19 vaccination, either.

The Midwest Central school district superintendent is displeased because the Illinois governor is usurping local control of education and mistrusts local authorities, as Hellrigel sees it.

"We elect our (school) boards to do this," he told the Journal Star. "If we don't need them, then why do we continue to have them?

"They said we had local control, but as soon as we exercised our local control and they didn't like what we did, they took that away. To me, that's pretty retaliatory."

Hellrigel first aired his thoughts a few days after Pritzker issued the pandemic-related mask mandate last week for school staff and students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.

The Midwest Central district covers parts of Mason and Tazewell counties. The 950-student district operates three schools — a primary school and a high school, both in Manito, and a middle school in Green Valley.

In a letter Aug. 6 to district residents, Hellrigel stated the initial Midwest Central plan for the upcoming academic year was to leave student masking to parents. Should local COVID cases rise, mandates would be an option.

According to the letter, Pritzker stated in late July he didn't intend to issue new mitigations and supported local control. That was before federal Centers for Disease Control masking recommendations were revised, in response to COVID delta-variant proliferation.

"We were first told if we got vaccinated that we wouldn't have to mask, we were then told we would have local control, we were then told that everyone had to mask, even the vaccinated," Hellrigel wrote.

"Governor Pritzker has not been truthful about anything and has lost our trust. He has repeatedly lied to the people that have elected him to lead."

Some Peoria-area school-board members also have criticized Pritzker's decision. Board members are elected officials. Criticism as public and as pointed as Hellrigel's hasn't been as common among school superintendents.

During an interview Monday, Hellrigel said the district will abide by the mandate, under advice from its attorneys. Local school officials might be held liable personally for reported violations.

Hellrigel said he understands health guidance can change as conditions change. But he decried a one-size-fits-all statewide approach, particularly in districts like Midwest Central. It's about 200 square miles in size and sparsely populated.

Aside from about two weeks at the high school, Midwest Central conducted in-person education the entire 2020-21 academic year, Hellrigel said. Masks were required. Remote learning was an option, unlike this year.

The most COVID-positive students Midwest Central had at one time in 2020-21 was three, according to Hellrigel.

"We quarantined way, way more kids than we ever had to worry about having COVID," he said. "I'm not going to say it's not here, because it is, but we went to school all last year and made it through.

"I do feel like the districts in our area did an outstanding job of keeping kids in school and keeping kids safe. For that reason, I feel very strongly that we just need to let our boards and superintendents and local health departments manage our situation."

The statewide mask mandate is in keeping with expert medical guidance and opinion, according to Pritzker spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh.

"There is no debate on the effectiveness of wearing masks," she said in a statement. "Requiring masks be worn in schools, especially since students under 12 do not yet qualify for vaccination, is the most effective way to keep students and teachers safe in the classroom."

As of Aug. 6, the rolling seven-day COVID positivity rate in Mason County was 7%, down from almost 12% in late July, per the Illinois Department of Public Health. In Tazewell County, it was 5.7%, almost unchanged from late July.

Hellrigel said he isn't opposed to masks, although he knows some Midwest Central parents don't concur. He believes even the most ardent of those anti-maskers would abide by temporary masking if necessary during the school year, and if local officials asked.

"My dilemma (now) is I'm sure I'll have some students that refuse to mask up," Hellrigel said. "I don't really want to discipline a 6-year-old child for doing what their parents have told them to do. I also don't want to make a rule we can't follow and we teach children and adults that it's OK not to follow a school rule."

Formulating rules that comply with the state mandate are what Hellrigel and the Midwest Central board are attempting to do this week. Those rules are to be in place in time for classes to begin Aug. 18.

Hellrigel said such a compressed timetable isn't ideal. But he also suggested a summer's worth of work on a back-to-school plan became invalid last week, thanks to the mandate.

"I'm not trying to cause problems. I'm not trying to lead any kind of a movement here," Hellrigel said. "My intention (with the letter) was just to let our people know that I don't know what to do, because we're all pretty confused right now.

"He pretty much told us, 'Do this or else,'" Hellrigel said about Pritzker, "and that tactic just doesn't work with people very well."

