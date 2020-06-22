No further changes to ballot access for third-party candidates, federal court rules

One month later, on June 9, the board asked a federal appeals court to suspend enforcement of Pallmeyer’s order completely and allow it to “determine necessary election modifications” instead.

In court documents, it argued a federal court does not have the authority to dictate how states conduct their elections. It also alleged a later filing deadline could mean officials will miss federal and state cutoffs to finalize ballots and mail them to citizens overseas.

Such a motion normally would be filed in Pallmeyer’s court, but because the judge was unwilling to accept each of the changes to her initial order the board requested, and because the board wanted the matter addressed quickly, it chose to file in a higher court.

In its ruling, the federal appeals court wrote it is “mindful” the U.S. Constitution allows states “broad power” to conduct their own elections, but that power “encompasses the ability to agree to the terms” of a court order.

“Despite the board’s initial agreement to (Pallmeyer’s order), the possibility that it would suffer irreparable injury absent a (suspension) gave us pause,” the judges wrote.