No one fined for violating Chicago’s travel order so far

In the four months Chicago has had a mandatory travel quarantine order in place, only warning letters have gone out to people believed to have broken the rules, city officials said Thursday.

No one has been fined so far under the city’s order, implemented by Mayor Lori Lightfoot over the Fourth of July weekend, which requires travelers from states with high coronavirus infection rates to quarantine for 14 days after returning to Chicago, city spokesman Andrew Buchanan said in a statement. He said the city was not releasing information on how many letters have gone out.

“The primary objective of Chicago’s Emergency Travel Order is to discourage non-essential travel and to educate the public about their role in ensuring our success at containing the virus,” Buchanan wrote.

The order, which now covers travel to most of the U.S.\u201a is generally not being enforced aside from signs and billboards telling people that they must self-quarantine. There are no plans to add checkpoints at airports or other passages into the city to crack down on travelers’ statuses, Buchanan said. But violators are subject to fines of $100 to $500 per day, up to $7,000.