Oak Park Sen. Harmon elected Illinois Senate president

SPRINGFIELD — Democratic state senators went into a private caucus shortly after 11 a.m. to discuss their choices for the next Illinois Senate president Sunday.
Access to the third-floor offices at the Capitol, where the private caucus was taking place in the Senate president’s office, was blocked off to the public and news media. First-floor offices that provide access to stairwells leading to the third floor were locked as well.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is scheduled to preside over the Senate once it heads to the floor to take the official vote for Sen. John Cullerton’s replacement.
There are 40 Democrats and 19 Republicans in the chamber, and a combination of votes from 30 of those senators is needed to elect the president.
Normally, the majority party decides its candidate for president in the private caucus and records a unified, unanimous vote from its party for the president on the Senate floor.
The leading candidates are Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, and Kimberly Lightford, D-Maywood, although another candidate could emerge if neither Harmon nor Lightford gets the necessary backing from the caucus.
12:30 p.m.: Sources tell Capitol News Illinois the first secret ballot resulted in a 22-17 advantage for Harmon, short of the 30 votes necessary for his election.
A source says the senators are taking a brief break to congregate in smaller groups ahead of the next ballot.
2:20 p.m.: Still no word of a second ballot vote from Senate Democrats as discussions continue behind closed doors.
3:28 p.m.: Sen. Emil Jones III, D-Chicago, speaks to reporters outside of the Senate chamber and reiterates his support for Sen. Don Harmon.
Jones, the son of former Senate President Emil Jones Jr., said "as Democrats we will come together."
He said he believed it was time for a woman to lead the chamber, but since Sen. Kimberly Lightford, D-Maywood, couldn't gather the support, he will vote what he believes is best for his district.
He said he hopes things will wrap up in the next hour or so.
4:55 p.m.: Senators have taken the floor and sources expect Sen. Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, to be named the next Senate president after a compromise deal was made with Sen. Kimberly Lightford. Details from the floor should be available shortly.
5:30 p.m.: Sen. Kimberly Lightford rises to nominate Sen. Don Harmon for Senate president. She said they have neighboring districts, and have been since 2002.
"I can't think of anyone else who would do a wonderful job leading our caucus," Lightford said.
Senators Omar Aquino, D-Chicago, and Laura Murphy, D-DesPlaines, rise to second the nomination.
Republicans nominate Minority Leader Bill Brady, R-Bloomington, for the position.
5:35 p.m.: On a 37-12 vote, Harmon is elected Senate president.