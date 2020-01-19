Oak Park Sen. Harmon elected Illinois Senate president

A source says the senators are taking a brief break to congregate in smaller groups ahead of the next ballot.

2:20 p.m.: Still no word of a second ballot vote from Senate Democrats as discussions continue behind closed doors.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

3:28 p.m.: Sen. Emil Jones III, D-Chicago, speaks to reporters outside of the Senate chamber and reiterates his support for Sen. Don Harmon.

Jones, the son of former Senate President Emil Jones Jr., said "as Democrats we will come together."

He said he believed it was time for a woman to lead the chamber, but since Sen. Kimberly Lightford, D-Maywood, couldn't gather the support, he will vote what he believes is best for his district.

He said he hopes things will wrap up in the next hour or so.

4:55 p.m.: Senators have taken the floor and sources expect Sen. Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, to be named the next Senate president after a compromise deal was made with Sen. Kimberly Lightford. Details from the floor should be available shortly.

5:30 p.m.: Sen. Kimberly Lightford rises to nominate Sen. Don Harmon for Senate president. She said they have neighboring districts, and have been since 2002.