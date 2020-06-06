Obama, Pritzker, Lightfoot, Preckwinkle round out Illinois delegation to Democratic National Convention

With former Vice President Joe Biden having secured the needed delegates to win the party’s nomination last week, delegates who won seats to represent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will also be part of the delegation.

On primary night, Biden won 62 of the 101 district delegates up for grabs compared with 29 that were awarded to Sanders after the former vice president defeated the Vermont senator 59% to 36%. Under DNC rules, another 54 delegates selected Saturday will be pledged to Biden while the remainder will technically be unpledged.

“Donald Trump works to divide us instead of bringing us together,” Madigan said in a statement announcing the delegation results. “It is clear that Donald Trump must be a one-term president, and we need to work harder than ever to make that a reality.”

Just what the Democratic convention will look like remains unknown. Democratic National Chairman Tom Perez has said the party wants to have an in-person presence in Milwaukee. The party already moved back its scheduled convention from July 13 to the week of Aug. 17.