Officials: 128 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Illinois; statewide total is 288

MURPHYSBORO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state health officials are announcing 128 new cases of COVID-19 across Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said two additional counties are now reporting cases, Kendall and Madison. An additional 20 individuals at the DuPage County nursing home experiencing an outbreak have tested positive, bringing the total to 42 (30 residents and 12 staff).

The total for Illinois is up to 288 cases in 17 counties, in people ranging from ages 9 to 91.

Pritzker announced a new state website to keep up with the state's COVID-19 response: coronavirus.illinois.gov.

"Make no mistake, no place and no person is immune from COVID-19," Pritzker said, citing the rapid spread of the disease; last Monday, there were just 11 known cases in one county.

"We know it is spreading. This virus knows no boundaries," Pritzker said, adding that the numbers "will get much worse" in Illinois before they get better.

Grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations — "the things we all need" — will not be closing down, he said.