On eve of House impeachment vote, Chicago-area residents rally in support of ousting President Trump

Protesters filled Federal Plaza in Chicago, rallied in downtown Naperville and clashed with pro-Trump demonstrators in south suburban Frankfort on a frigid Tuesday night to demonstrate ahead of a historic vote for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

On the eve of the third possible impeachment of a president in American history, the rally at Federal Plaza, one of many taking place across the country, kicked off about 5:30 p.m. with holiday-themed messages. The crowd held up signs with sayings like “Treasons Greetings” and “Santas for Impeachment" as temperatures dipped below the 30s and the wind began to bite.

Speakers at the plaza included Renato Mariotti, a former attorney general candidate and CNN legal analyst, Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson and Indivisible Chicago Executive Director Darcey Regan.

“In this moment, we have a situation where our president is corrupt, where there are abuses of power in our Constitution, and you are all making a statement by being out here today,” Mariotti said. “You’re out here in the cold. In this historical moment, this is where you stand. You stand for the Constitution. You stand for the principle that no one is above the law.”