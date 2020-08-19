Panel votes to remove statues of Stephen Douglas, former lieutenant governor from Illinois Capitol grounds

Statues of two historical Illinois figures with ties to slavery, Stephen Douglas and Pierre Menard, are slated to be removed from the Illinois Capitol lawn after a panel voted Wednesday to have them taken down and to begin a comprehensive study of artwork on the Capitol complex.
Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan last month called for the removal of the statues of Douglas, a staunch defender of slavery, and Menard, the state’s first lieutenant governor and a slaveholder.
Capitol architect Andrea Aggertt, whose office has control over statues on the Capitol grounds, said she anticipates the pair of statues can be removed from the Capitol grounds within two to three months.
Deadline extended for Illinois renters to apply for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program until noon Friday, Aug. 28.
A movement to remove memorials and artwork depicting historical figures with connections to slavery from public spaces gained momentum earlier this summer after the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, which sparked nationwide protests against racism and police brutality against people of color.
The four-member board of the Office of the Architect of the Capitol, which is comprised of the clerk and assistant clerk of the Illinois House and the secretary and assistant secretary of the state Senate, voted unanimously Wednesday for the removal and storage of the statues.
The board directed the office to pursue a rule change that would allow for a the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. statue that is currently across the street from the Capitol in Springfield to be moved onto the statehouse grounds.
A statue of Douglas on the second floor of the Capitol was not included in Wednesday’s vote, in part due to additional challenges connected with removing and storing the indoor statue, said Clerk of the House John Hollman, who presented the statue removal proposal.
Scott Kaiser, a board member and the assistant secretary of the state Senate, called it an “inconsistency” to not remove the indoor Douglas statue along with the one on the lawn, noting that statue inside the Capitol “is in some ways even more prominent” than the one that’s slated for removal.
The office and the board will review artwork, including murals and statues located in public spaces inside the Capitol and on the grounds, through an update to its historic structures report. The study of the artifacts on the Capitol grounds will be “an opportunity to discuss what happens to these statues we’re decommissioning,” Hollman said.
Douglas represented Illinois in both chambers of the U.S. Congress, and famously took part in a series of debates with Abraham Lincoln during a U.S. Senate campaign. He lost the 1860 presidential election to Lincoln.
The University of Chicago last month announced it removed two displays honoring Douglas from campus and relocated them to a university collection. The university said, “Douglas profited from his wife’s ownership of a Mississippi plantation where Black people were enslaved. While it is critical to understand and address the ongoing legacy of slavery and oppression in this country, Douglas does not deserve to be honored on our campus.”
Madigan said in a statement last month he planned to introduce a resolution to authorize the removal of a portrait of Douglas that hangs in the House chamber when lawmakers return to Springfield. Madigan said the painting should be replaced with a portrait of former President Barack Obama.
The fall veto session is scheduled to begin Nov. 17.
