Penny Pritzker, sister to Gov. J.B. Pritzker, named to Biden national finance team

Red flags went up in October after Biden reported having only about $9 million on hand at the end of September. But aides and some donors say that many deep-pocketed Democrats who’d been on the sidelines for months have started contributing, while Biden also picked up support as other candidates, including Harris and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, dropped out. Schultz also said Biden’s digital fundraising has accelerated.

Polls in Iowa show Biden is in a cluster with Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana. New Hampshire also is a cluster. But Biden has consistently held leads among nonwhite Democratic voters who make up a larger proportion of the electorate in the states that follow, starting with the Nevada caucuses and then the South Carolina primary. The slate of Super Tuesday states also is racially and ethnically diverse.

More than a third of Democrats’ almost-4,000 pledged convention delegates are up for grabs on Super Tuesday. Democrats award delegates proportionately to candidates who get at least 15% of the statewide vote or 15% in a congressional district. With the potential for several viable campaigns, that could mean it will take months before any candidate can cobble together a majority of pledged delegates.

“Having Dave head up that process for us is an enormous advantage,” Schultz wrote, “and we’re excited to have him on board.”

