Peoria Mayor Jim Ardis: No mayor has authority to thumb nose at Pritzker

PEORIA — As East Peoria turns a blind eye to JB Pritzker, Peoria is urging businesses to comply with the governor's tighter coronavirus restrictions.

On Sunday, Pritzker announced that Illinois' Region 2, which includes the counties of Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford, would join the state's other 10 regions in tighter mitigation rules. Almost immediately, East Peoria Mayor John Kahl declared that his city will not enforce the directive.

On Monday, Peoria Mayor Jim Ardis said he had fielded a slew of emails suggesting he also thumb his nose at Pritzker.

"Some of those emails said I should tell the governor to go and pound salt," Ardis said. "And those were the nice ones."

But Ardis said he not only did not have the legal standing to shrug off the order, but he also did not want to prod any Peoria businesses into putting themselves at risk.

"No mayor in the state has the authority to override the governor's executive order unless the court decides otherwise," he said. "We shouldn't give businesses a false sense of security that the state won't come in and enforce the governor's (executive order) and potentially revoke their liquor and gaming licenses."