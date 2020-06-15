Perspectives on Progress: Lightford urges Illinoisans to harness opportunity to enact change

Lightford also said lawmakers do not always “understand the importance of what the black community needs, or minority communities overall.” Any laws addressing home foreclosures, mental health or violence prevention need to be connected with an oversight authority, she said.

And just as important as legislative measures are societal changes, she said. Illinoisans must break down those “barriers to really loving each other and living free and having honest conversations and accepting each other’s cultures,” Lightford said.

She added she had never seen the level of public outcry in Illinois that was visible in response to the death of George Floyd – an unarmed black man who was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer on May 25.

“I’ve seen the support and the understanding and the caring that is coming from all nationalities and all across the country,” Lightford said. “It’s so beautiful. It’s moving, ...and I’m appreciative. I’m just hoping that they stay with us when we begin to push these policy initiatives and push for support.”

It is the people, the senator added, who are “completely inspirational.”

