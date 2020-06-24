Perspectives on Progress: Robinson says Illinoisans must address systemic racism together

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — The social movement sparked by George Floyd’s death is one Illinoisans must harness together, Chicago Rep. Lamont Robinson Jr., said.

On May 25, a white Minneapolis police officer killed Floyd, an unarmed Black man, by kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes. That incident set off daily demonstrations across Illinois and the U.S. calling for an end to systemic racism and use of excessive force by law enforcement.

“There should not be a ‘have’ and ‘have not’ society. There should be one society where all people are doing well and flourishing,” the Democratic representative said. “...My ask is that we all do our part. That part could simply be reaching out to your legislator and your elected officials and letting them know that they need to get back to work and they need to right the wrongs that are in our society right now.”

Robinson is a first-term lawmaker who replaced Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton in the House, an adjunct professor at the City Colleges of Chicago and the first Black LGBTQ individual to serve in the state General Assembly.

He spoke with Capitol News Illinois for its “Perspectives on Progress” series, a collection of conversations about race in Illinois, describing improvements he said the Legislature needs to implement.