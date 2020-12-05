Photos show lawmakers attending Arthur Christmas party with dozens in attendance

ARTHUR — The lawmaker who has taken Gov. J.B. Pritzker to court over COVID restrictions appeared in photos on Thursday at a Christmas party featuring dozens of people at an Arthur restaurant.

State Rep. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, posted photos of the event on his Facebook page. He was attending a Christmas party hosted by state Rep. Brad Halbrook, R-Shelbyville, at Yoder's Kitchen.

The photos also show that state Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, was attendance.

All 11 regions of the state, as identified in Pritzker's coronavirus reopening plan, are under tightened restrictions, including an order to halt indoor dining and bar service, triggered after each region reached a state-set benchmark indicating COVID-19 is surging there. New infections, hospitalizations and the number of deaths have continued to rise despite those measures.

The Democrat last month announced new restrictions that included capping crowds in stores and temporarily closing museums and casinos.