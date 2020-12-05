Photos show lawmakers attending Arthur Christmas party with dozens in attendance

ARTHUR — The lawmaker who has taken Gov. J.B. Pritzker to court over COVID restrictions appeared in photos on Thursday at a Christmas party featuring dozens of people at an Arthur restaurant.
State Rep. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, posted photos of the event on his Facebook page. He was attending a Christmas party hosted by state Rep. Brad Halbrook, R-Shelbyville, at Yoder's Kitchen.
The photos also show that state Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, was attendance.
All 11 regions of the state, as identified in Pritzker's coronavirus reopening plan, are under tightened restrictions, including an order to halt indoor dining and bar service, triggered after each region reached a state-set benchmark indicating COVID-19 is surging there. New infections, hospitalizations and the number of deaths have continued to rise despite those measures.
The Democrat last month announced new restrictions that included capping crowds in stores and temporarily closing museums and casinos.
It did not appear in the Bailey photographs that people were wearing masks.
The featured speaker at the event was former state Rep. Jeanne Ives, of Wheaton.
"It was a great way to begin the holidays," Bailey wrote.
Bailey sued the governor in April, challenging his authority under the state’s Emergency Management Agency Act to extend the statewide stay-at-home order that was then in place, beyond 30 days.
Bailey, who won re-election last month, was also removed from the General Assembly session in Springfield for not wearing a mask.
The Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.
