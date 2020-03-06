Plan to make daylight saving time permanent in Illinois (no more changing clocks) stalls ⏰

SPRINGFIELD — An effort in Illinois to prevent biannual clock changes — such as the one Sunday moving time forward one hour — appears stalled.

The state Senate passed a bill in November by Bunker Hill Democrat Andy Manar that calls for setting clocks ahead one hour to daylight saving time on Sunday and leaving Illinois permanently on Central Daylight Time. But that bill remains in legislative limbo in the House, and even if Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs the initiative into law, it could not take effect unless approved by the federal government.

Hawaii and Arizona are the only states granted with such waivers to abolish biannual time changes. The tropical territories of Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands opted out of time changes as well.

“This doesn’t seek (a waiver). This just says one of two things should happen: There should be a national change or, if Congress were to begin to give states exemptions, that obviously would be a different conversation here on this floor,” Manar said in November. “This doesn’t say that we should ignore federal law.”

Manar declined to comment on this story.

