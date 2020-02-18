Plastic bag tax, Styrofoam ban, bottle recycling rebate bills being considered by Illinois lawmakers

SPRINGFIELD – In an effort to tackle the growing problem of plastic pollution, a group of state lawmakers from both legislative chambers touted a series of bills Tuesday that would tax or ban single-use plastics and aim to boost recycling.

The four proposals have the support of organizations such as the Illinois Environmental Council and the Sierra Club of Illinois. Advocates said the aim is to increase sustainability, encourage environmental consciousness and improve the health and appearance of public spaces, land and waterways.

“We’re attacking this at every level to make sure that we really start to stem the tide of plastics in our society,” said state Rep. Bob Morgan, a Democrat from Deerfield, whose district borders Lake Michigan.

Nearly 11 million pounds of plastic waste enter Lake Michigan every year, according to a 2016 study by the Rochester Institute of Technology, the most of any of the Great Lakes.

Plastics do not decompose and instead break into smaller and smaller pieces that fish and other wildlife mistake for food. These microplastics can also slip through water treatment plants and into tap water. A study published last year in the journal Environmental Science & Technology found the average American ingests as many as 121,000 microplastics every year.