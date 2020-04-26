PODCAST: How COVID-19 could impact municipal budgets
On this episode of Capitol News Illinois’ podcast, Capitol Cast: Michael Belsky, executive director of the Center for Municipal Finance at the University of Chicago, discusses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on state and local government revenues and what they should be doing to brace for it.

