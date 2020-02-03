PODCAST: What comes after Pritzker's upbeat State of the State?
PODCAST: What comes after Pritzker's upbeat State of the State?

On this episode of Capitol News Illinois’ podcast, Capitol Cast: Gov. JB Pritzker gave an upbeat State of the State address, but a dark ethical cloud still hangs over the Illinois General Assembly. Capitol News Illinois’ Peter Hancock and Jerry Nowicki analyze the week's news.

VIDEO: Gov. Pritzker's 2020 State of the State Address
Penny Pritzker, sister to Gov. J.B. Pritzker, named to Biden national finance team
