On this episode of Capitol News Illinois’ podcast, Capitol Cast: Gov. JB Pritzker gave an upbeat State of the State address, but a dark ethical cloud still hangs over the Illinois General Assembly. Capitol News Illinois’ Peter Hancock and Jerry Nowicki analyze the week's news.
top story
PODCAST: What comes after Pritzker's upbeat State of the State?
