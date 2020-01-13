Pointing to departures of legislators under federal scrutiny, State Comptroller Susana Mendoza floats plan to end post-resignation pay to lawmakers

CHICAGO — Citing the departures of two state lawmakers who resigned their seats while under federal scrutiny, Illinois State Comptroller Susana Mendoza is pitching a plan to prevent lawmakers from drawing a state paycheck after officially leaving office.

One of the cases involves Sen. Martin Sandoval who resigned his seat effective Jan. 1 but is being paid through the end of the month.

“Despite resigning on the first day of this month, my office must still pay him for the entire month. That’s ridiculous,” Mendoza said in a statement Monday. “I can think of no other enterprise that pays an ex-employee for work they never performed. Each of these lawmakers left under a cloud but stayed just long enough -- the first of the month -- to collect an ‘exit bonus’ from state taxpayers for a month’s pay for no work.”